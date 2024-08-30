Youth’s hanging body recovered in Sunamganj

A 21-year-old youth’s body was found hanging from a tree at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday.

Police recovered the body of Sheikh Shahid, 21, of Harinakandi village under the upazila, around 11 AM on Friday.

Madhyanagar Police Station sub-inspector Bikash Sarkar confirmed the information.

Citing the deceased family members, Bikash Sarkar said that the victim was suffering from mental disorders for a long time. He went to his bed on Thursday night and found him hanging in the small hours on Friday.

The body was recovered from the spot and was handed over to the family as they don’t have any complaint about the matter, added the police official.