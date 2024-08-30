Yunus to sit for talks with political parties on Saturday

As part of the interim government’s activities, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will sit with representatives from the major political parties on Saturday.

The chief advisor’s schedule shows a five-hour block of time from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday for the meetings, reports bdnews24.com.

An official from the chief advisor’s office says he wants to speak with representatives of all political parties and anyone interested may take part.

For a list of who would attend, the official urged speaking with the parties.

Currently, 45 political parties are registered. Many parties, including Jamaat-e Islami, are active in the political arena even without their registration.

Aside from the 14-Party Alliance, all other parties supported the student-led mass movement that toppled the Awami League from power after 15 years. The movement saw active support from these parties when the quota reform movement turned into an anti-government movement in late July.

Three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned her premiership and fled to India, the interim government under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took their oaths of office on Aug 8.

The new government has been in place for over 20 days and the main opposition party the BNP and other parties have already demanded talks to decide on a future course of action.

After several rounds of separate discussions, the interim government has called for an exchange of views with the political parties.

Asked about the talks, Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said that the party would of course take part and have its say.

“The reforms to the constitutional institutions and the reform of the electoral system must be discussed. This government can do some work. How much time will be necessary for that work will be decided through discussions,” Prince said.