Cyclone Asna to move away from Indian coast in 24 hrs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Saturday that Cyclone Asna, a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, is expected to move West-Northwest, away from the Indian coast, within the next 24 hours.

Currently, the cyclone is positioned 250 km west of Naliya in Gujarat and is moving at a speed of 14 km per hour.

Impact on Gujarat

The cyclone has already caused heavy rainfall in Gujarat, particularly in the Kachchh region, which received significant rainfall over the last 24 hours. IMD officials also issued heavy rainfall warnings for areas including Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Dwarka, and Kutch districts. The state has recorded 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal.

Flooding and disruptions in Gujarat

Due to continuous heavy rains, flooding has affected several regions in Gujarat. In Jamnagar, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya has been closed to traffic, and a small bridge on Sir PN Road has been partially washed away, disrupting commuter movement.

Light rains expected in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

According to IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, even as the cyclone begins to move away from the Indian coast.