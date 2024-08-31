Ex-chief whip Feroz put on 3-day fresh remand

A court in Dhaka has placed former national parliament chief whip ASM Feroz on three-day fresh remand in a case filed over the murder of Sohag Mia in Bhatara area during the anti-discrimination students movement on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam granted the remand as Sub-Inspector (SI) Masudur Rahman, investigating officer of the case, produced him before the court and pleaded for a 10-day remand for more interrogation.

According to the case statement, on July 19 afternoon, Sohag Mia, 16, was shot dead by the police in front of Faraji Hospital near 100ft road under Bhatara Police Station during the student movement.

Victim’s father Safayet Hossain filed a murder case with Bhatara police station next day against 91 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, Feroz was detained from the Banani area on August 23 and next day he was placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.