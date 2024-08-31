Painting for a cause: Dhaka’s artists show how it’s done

In a celebration of art and the community spirit, Dhaka Storytellers hosted “Art for Charity,” a daylong art camp on 30 August 2024, at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, Mohila Angan in Gulshan. The event, held from 11 AM to 6 PM, marked a poignant moment for the art community as 19 eminent and emerging artists came together to support the victims of the recent devastating floods in Bangladesh.

Co-founded by Safius Sami Alamgir and Syeda Adiba Hussain, Dhaka Storytellers has always believed in the power of stories and art to foster change. This event was no exception. It became a canvas for renowned and budding artists to show solidarity and commitment to those in need.

“As Bangladesh grapples with the floods, many are left homeless and in dire need of necessities,” explained Safius Sami Alamgir. “To assist these individuals, every sale from today’s event will go directly to the Chief Advisor’s Relief and Welfare Fund for disaster relief and rehabilitation.”

Among the featured artists were Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Monirul Islam, Hamiduzzaman Khan, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Farida Zaman, Jamal Ahmed, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman Anis, Azmeer Hossain, Sourav Chowdhury, Monjur Rashid, Maneek Bonik, Antora Mehrurk Azad, Nabaraj Roy, Rasel Rana (Sajan), Mohammed Eunus, Ahmed Shamsuddoha, and Ivy Zaman.

The artists, each with unique styles and themes, expressed their personal narratives and perspectives through their artworks, yet all resonated with the theme of resilience and hope.

Rokeya Sultana, a professor at the Department of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, dedicated her work to the memory of Abu Sayed, a martyr of the July Movement.

“His courage and sacrifice continue to inspire our nation,” she reflected. “My painting intertwines his legacy with the resilience shown by our people during the recent floods, symbolising the undying spirit of sacrifice and the will to rise amidst adversities.”

For emerging artists like Rippi Bangla, participating in such an event provided a platform to showcase her talent and make a meaningful contribution to society. “It’s overwhelming to see the impact our brushes can have beyond the canvas,” she remarked.

She further noted, “Amid the chaos, our unity emerges stronger than ever. My artwork today pays homage to the incredible resilience of Bangladeshi women, who, even while bearing the brunt of these floods, continue to be the pillars of strength for their families and communities.”

Similarly, Antora Mehrukh Azad’s artwork carried a message of environmental consciousness. “My art today tells the stories of natural disasters, focusing particularly on the floods that recently affected our country,” she explained.

“By capturing these moments, I hope to inspire a deeper respect and kindness towards nature. May these visuals remind us of the delicate balance we share with our environment and motivate us to act with greater care,” she added.

The event was not just an exhibition but an immersive experience for visitors, where artists discussed their techniques, inspirations, and the role of art in healing and social change. Children and adults alike were seen engaging with the artists, learning about the complexities of creating art while understanding the profound narratives behind each piece.

The response from the community was overwhelmingly positive, with a high turnout and all artworks sold. The success of the event demonstrated the potent combination of art and activism, showcasing how creativity can be a powerful tool in mobilising resources and fostering community spirit in times of need.