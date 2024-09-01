BNP’s 46th founding anniversary today

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is celebrating its 46th founding anniversary across the country on Sunday.

The party has shortened its previously announced elaborate programmes due to the severe flooding affecting the country’s eastern region.

As part of founding anniversary programmes, the party flag has been hoisted at its offices across the country, including the central one in city’s Nayapaltan area, in the morning

On September 1, 1978, late president Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, placed wreaths and offer munajat (special prayers) at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am.

Besides, the BNP will arrange a doa mahfil at its Nayapaltan central office in the afternoon on the same day. The programme will be arranged seeking divine blessings for those affected by the flooding, for those who were killed and injured in the recent student-led mass movement, and for the swift recovery of Khaleda Zia, the widow of Ziaur Rahman.

BNP’s associate bodies and all their units across the country will mark the day with due respect by holding doa mahfil, discussions and distributing relief in the flood-hit areas.

The party acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in separate messages congratulated the people of the country, party leaders, workers and well-wishers on the occasion.

In its 45-year journey, the BNP had been in power four times and on the opposition bench twice. BNP has been out of power for nearly 18 years since the 1/11 political changeover.