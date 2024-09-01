Cash withdrawal limit raised to Tk 5,00,000

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has set a new cash withdrawal limit of Tk 5,00,000 through bearer’s cheques from Sunday (September 1).

The decision was communicated to all commercial banks on Saturday.

The central bank has limited the cash withdrawal following the interim government’s directive for banking and financial sector reforms after the fall of the previous government on August 5.

It has also advised banks to halt suspicious transactions.

Despite the cheque withdrawal limit, digital transactions remain unrestricted, allowing for any amount to be transferred electronically.