Emergency services suspended as DMCH doctors on strike

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) doctors are observing work abstention for assaulting three of their colleagues after the death of a private university student.

They started the strike from Sunday morning. As a result, emergency services of the DMCH are suspended, causing suffering of the patients.

Ahsanul Islam Dipto, 24, a civil engineering student at the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday night on Dhaka-Mymensingh Road in the Cantonment area. Passersby brought him to DMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

After his death, some of his classmates accused the doctors of negligence in his treatment and beat up thress doctors on the second floor of the emergency department in the afternoon.

Later, DMCH doctors and students issued a 24-hour ultimatum, threatening a complete shutdown of the hospital if their demand for the identification and punishment of the alleged attackers was not met.