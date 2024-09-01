Mirza Fakhrul leaves for Singapore for medical treatment

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will leave Dhaka for Singapore for medical treatment.

He is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International (RA) Airport in Dhaka on Sunday (September 1) night.

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said it on Suunday.

Confirming about the matter, he said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum had a scheduled appointment with a physician of a Singapore hospital. On August 27 last, the secretary general’s wife went to Singapore. But, the BNP secretary general changed the date of leaving for Singapore because of the flash floods at the country’s eastern region and founding anniversary programme of the party. He will go to Singapore on Sunday night.

Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul and his wife went to Singapore for treatment after being released from jail in March last. Mirza Fakhrul also took treatment in Singapore earlier. He went to Singapore on August 24, 2023. The BNP secretary general availed treatment in Singapore in 2015 when blockages were detected in internal carotid artery of his neck. Since then he has been going to Singapore every year for follow-up treatment.