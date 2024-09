Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rezaul Karim Mallick has been appointed as the new chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

An office order, signed by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan, stated it on Sunday afternoon.

Rezaul Karim Mallick joined the Bangladesh Police in 1998. He is an official belongs to the 17th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).