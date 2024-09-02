Doctors resume services on a limited scale, will continue sit-ins

The protesting doctors have announced they will resume services at outdoor and indoor departments at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Tuesday on ‘limited scale’.

Abdul Ahad, resident surgeon of Department of Neurosurgery at DMCH, told this to newsmen at a press conference held in front of the hospital’s administrative building on Monday afternoon.

He said that the outdoor services will run from 10AM to 1Pm from Tuesday and indoor services will be available on a limited scale.

The doctors will stage a sit-in programme from 8AM to 10AM on Tuesday to realise their two-point demand, he informed the media.

It is to be mentioned here that police have arrested Sanjay Pal from Gaibandha Bus Terminal area early Monday in a case filed over the attack on physicians at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Earlier, on Sunday evening, the protesting doctors had announced that they resume services at emergency department on condition.

In the morning, doctors at all hospitals across the country announced a complete shutdown for an indefinite period, protesting attack on physicians and vandalism carried out by relatives of a patient at the emergency department of DMCH.

Meanwhile, during a press conference at the Secretariat earlier, health adviser announced two separate probe bodies have been formed to look into the attack on doctors, the incident of vandalism, and the allegation of negligence in treatment.

Later, in the day, a case has been filed with Shahbagh Police Station over the attack on the doctors at DMCH.

Amir Hossain, an office assistant of the hospital, filed the cases accusing four named, including BUBT teacher and three students, and 50 unnamed people.

According to the case statement, Shahriar Arnab, a teacher of the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), has been named as the prime accused. The other named accused are — Paljay, Sahab Turza, and Saimi Naz Shayan., who identified them as BUBT student.

Earlier, on Friday night, Ahsanul Islam Dipto, 24, a civil engineering student at the BUBT, was severely injured in a motorcycle accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh Road in the Cantonment area.

He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at DMCH.