Ex-MP Golap remanded again

A court in Dhaka on Monday placed Awami League leader and former lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap on a three-day fresh remand in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order around 7:15AM after Adabor Police Station inspector Mintu Chandra Banik produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Golap was arrested from the capital’s Nakhalpara area on August 25.

The next day, he was placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.