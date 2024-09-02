Habiganj, Moulvibazar: Floods cost Tk 200m in fisheries losses

The recent devastating food has badly affected fish farmers in Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts of Sylhet division, causing a loss of Tk 200 million (20 crore) in the fisheries sector.

The calamity hit the region thrice in recent months, submerging 3,061 ponds on 276 hectares of land and washing away 1,557 tonnes of fish of different species, officials said.

Besides, 101 tonnes of fries were flashed out. The total damage has been estimated at over Tk 200.2 million (20.02 crore) in the districts.

When contacted, Md Anwar Hossain, deputy director at fisheries, Sylhet divisional office, told this correspondent that on preliminary information, a detailed report had been sent to the head office, mentioning the affected areas in Habiganj and Moulvibazar.

However, Sylhet and Sunamganj districts had no major damage this time.Of the affected areas, 60 ponds were affected in Habiganj district only where 22 tonne matured fish worth Tk 3.2 million (32 lakh) and one million (10 lakh) fries worth Tk 5 million (50 lakh) had washed out from the submerged ponds. The district’s total damage to fisheries has stood at Tk 82 lakh.

In Moulvibazar, 3,001 ponds on 266 hectares of land were submerged where from 1,535 tonne matured fish worth Tk 184.5 billion (18.45 crore) and 9.1 million (91 lakh) fries worth Tk 7.5 million (75 lakh) were flashed out.

These ponds are spread on 266 hectares in the district. The district’s loss is estimated at Tk 192 million (19.20 crore).

The small and mid-level fish farmers in the region had been affected badly and they had demanded special assistance for resuming the farming as soon as possible.

However, the official said there has been no programme as yet to assist the fish farmers.