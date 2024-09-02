Reports on visa ban for 6 Bangladeshi student leaders ‘fake news’, says India

India has rejected reports published by some media outlets on visa ban for six Bangladeshi student leaders, and described those as “fake news.”
“These are fake news,” a source at India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.
A source at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said that no such decision was taken.
Reports published by some media outlets have claimed that India has imposed a visa ban on six Bangladeshi student leaders.
The reports claimed that the decision was taken on allegations of “inciting anti-India mobs” and engaging in activities which went against India’s national interest.