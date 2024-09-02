Tipu Munshi sent to jail in murder case

A court in Dhaka on Monday sent former commerce minister Tipu Munshi to jail rejecting his bail prayer in a murder case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed this order after hearing.

Earlier, Tipu Munshi was produced before the court at 7AMafter ending his four-day remand. After that, the case investigation officer Badda Police Station OC Md Rezaul Karim submitted an application requesting the court to keep Tipu Munshi inside the prison until their investigation will over.

The court then passed the order after hearing from both sides.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Tipu from the Gulshan-1 at around 1:10AM on Thursday.

On July 17, Suman Sikder, 31, was shot to death during the student movement in front of the Pragati Sarani at Badda. Mother of the victim Masuma filed a murder case against 179 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, on August 20.