Dr Yunus congratulates Tigers on historic Test series win over Pakistan

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus congratulated Bangladesh cricket team on their historic Test series win against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Mohammad Yunus called the national team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to send his send his greetings over phone.

“Heartiest congratulations on behalf of the government and myself. The whole nation is proud of you,” the chief adviser told Shanto moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the Second Test in Rawalpindi to complete a 2-0 clean sweep victory in the two-Test series.

Yunus expressed pride in the team’s achievement, following the victory and announced that the team would receive a reception upon their return.