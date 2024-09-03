Ex-chief justice Obaidul Hassan leaves country

The former chief justice who had resigned under the pressure of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement left the country for the United States on Friday, it is learnt.

Earlier on August 10 last, he submitted his resignation letter to the president.

In his resignation letter, he wrote that he had to resign from his post for protecting the Supreme Court building and its records, the court premises, judges’ residences, Judge’s Tower, saving judges from physical assaults, and safeguarding the district courts and record rooms.

The former chief justice’s residence at Hare Road was vandalised after the fall of the Awami League government. Obaidul Hassan took oath as the 24th chief justice of the country on September 26, 2023. On August 30, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank directed banks to freeze his accounts.