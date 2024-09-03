Flood death toll climbs to 71, most in Feni

With the death of four more people, the flood death toll rose to 71, a Disaster Management and Relief Ministry report said on Tuesday.

So far, the floods claimed highest 28 lives in Feni.

In its daily update, the ministry informed that 19 died in Cumilla, 28 in Feni, six in Chattogram, one in Khagrachhari, 11 in Noakhali, one on Brahmanbaria, one in Laxmipur, three in Cox’s Bazar and one in Moulvibazar.

Of the 71 deaths, 45 were men, seven women and 19 were children.

A total of 5,82, 155 families are marooned in 11 flood-hit districts–Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox’s Bazar.

At least 2,85,996 people are still in 3,615 shelter centres,, while 31, 203 domestic animals are kept there.