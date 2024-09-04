BB dissolves IFIC Bank board, forms new board

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reconstituted the board of directors of IFIC Bank PLC after dissolving it.

The central bank has also appointed four independent directors and two representatives from the government, according to a letter issued by the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

The independent directors are former managing director of National Bank Limited (NBL) Md Mehmud Hossain, former executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Ebtadul Islam, Professor of the Department of Economics of BRAC University Sazzad Zahir and Chartered Accountant Kazi Md Mahbub Kashem.

Representatives from the government are Additional Secretary of the Finance Division Md Golam Mostafa and Joint Secretary of the Finance Division Muhammad Manzarul Haque.