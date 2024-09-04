BCB director Naimur Rahman resigns

Naimur Rahman, popularly known as Durjoy, has announced his resignation from his role as a board director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing personal reasons.

In a statement to media, Rahman, who was the first Test captain for Bangladesh, confirmed, “I have stepped down from my position at BCB due to personal reasons. I submitted my resignation letter to BCB CEO on Tuesday night.”

This move follows recent high-profile departures within BCB. Previously, BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon and Women’s Wing Chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel resigned after fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government. Additionally, Jalal Yunus also resigned from his position after being directed to do so by the National Sports Council (NSC), which had originally appointed him to the BCB.

The NSC has also made changes in its appointments, withdrawing its nomination of Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby and replacing him with Faruque Ahmed and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim. Faruque Ahmed was subsequently elected as new BCB president.