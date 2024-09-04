Chief Adviser holds meeting with secretaries

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus held his first meeting with secretaries on Wednesday after the formation of the interim government.

The meeting began at 11:30am on Wednesday (September 4) at the Chief Adviser’s Office at Tejgaon in the capital.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said it.

It is learnt that the meeting discussed the overall situation prevailing in the country. However, the meeting has no detailed agenda.

It was the first meeting with the secretaries after the formation of interim goverment led by Dr Yunus on August 8 last.