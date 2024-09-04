Kabuli Chickpeas Curry

Ingredients:

v Boiled Kabuli Chickpeas 2 cups

v Boiled potato — 2 cup

v Finely chopped onion – 1 medium

v Ginger, garlic paste–1 tbsp

v Red chilly powder–1 tsp

v Coriander powder–1 tsp

v Turmeric powder– 1 tsp

v Green chillies – finely chopped– 1 tbsp

v Coconuts fritters — 1/2 cup

v Chopped coriander leaves –2 tbsp

v Soybean oil– 4 tbsp

v Garam Masala powder — 1 tsp

v Cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves –2 psc

v Salt to taste

Method:

1. Soak chickpeas in water overnight or – minimum 5 hours in warm water.

2. Drain the soaked water, wash, add water ( a cup over the chickpeas), cook the chickpeas in a pressure cooker with 1/4 tsp salt .

3. In a pan, heat oil, add Cinnamon, cloves, when they crackle add the bay leaves. Add sliced onion and sauté till it becomes translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste, the turmeric powder, red chillies powder, and sauté till oil separates. Add boiled potato , salt to taste and 1/4 cup water, fry for 2 minutes. Add chickpeas saute for a minute then add the water in which the chickpeas were cooked to make a thick gravy.

4. Close and cook for 10 minutes on slow flame till oil separates.

5. Add garam masala powder, green chillies, coconuts fritters.

6. Then Garnish with coriander and serve hot.