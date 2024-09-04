‘March remembering martyrs’ announced for Thursday

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced a ‘March Remembering Martyrs’ programme for Thursday (September 5) on the occasion of completion of one month into the Hasina government’s fall and one month of the independence.

Coordinator Sarjis Alam announced the programme at a press conference held at TSC Auditorium of Dhaka University in the capital on Wednesday (September 4).

Coordinators Hasnat Abdullah, Abu Baker Mazumdre, Lutfar Rahman, Abdul Hannan Masud, Tariqul Islam, Hasib Al Islam, and other coordinators and co-coordinators were present at the press conference.

Sarjis said the march remembering the martyred of the anti-discrimination movement would be held at each mahalla, union and thana across the country.

He called upon all to take part in the march with the pictures of martyred, their dialogues, comments, and memorabilia as well as banners and placards with various slogans.

As part of the central programme, the Martyred March will begin at 3:00pm from ‘Raju Sculpture’ of Dhaka University which will end at Central Shahid Minar after parading thorough Nilkhet, New Market, Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Sangsad Bhaban, Farmgate, Kawran Bazar and Shahbagh.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement also requested the would-be participants of the march bring placards writing “What Bangladesh they want to see.”

Besides, they suggested to write on the banners about how to improve the constitution and development of the country.

Sarjis Alam said, “Bangladesh’s students and people will take part in the march from their respective places recalling the martyrs. They may bring the photos of martyrs. The placards may include the words which inspired the students and people to embrace martyrdom during the movement. Besides, the placards may include what they want from the interim government or the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement.”