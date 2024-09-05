Abdul Mannan made chairman of First Security Islami Bank board

Mohammad Abdul Mannan has been appointed as the Chairman of the reformed Board of Directors of First Security Islami Bank PLC.

He obtained his Master of Social Sciences (MSS) from University of Dhaka. Mohammad Abdul Mannan served as the Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC. for a long time, said a press release.

He received the best award among the selected CEOs in the Asia Pacific and Mediterranean region ‘The Asian Banker CEO Leadership Achievement Award-2016’. He also achieved, Sarder Patel Award 2016, Islamic Banking Award 2013, Remittance Ambassador of Bangladesh-2012.

He attended as guest speaker at different international conferences of IDB Group (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016), Asian Development Bank (2013), Islamic Financial Services Board (2013), World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), (2014) Fleming Gulf FZE (2010) and also attended different international conference and seminars hosted by IDB, Bank Negara, IFSB, AAOIFI, CIBAFI etc.

Abdul Mannan also participated in the CEO Leadership development programs at INSEAD Business School, France, UC Berkley, San Francisco, USA, University of Oxford, UK, Columbia University, New York, USA, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, UK.

As a Chairman of the reformed Board of Directors of the bank, he expressed his wishes that although there are some unexpected events, First Security Islami Bank will soon overcome this crisis and transform into a strong and customer-friendly bank. He said, Islamic banking system is a partnership relationship between the bank and the customer. Based on this relationship, through mutual cooperation, the bank will grow into one of the Shariah banks in the country. He expressed firm belief that financial transparency, accountability and good governance will be ensured at every level of the bank to protect customer deposits and trust.

The other members of the Board are- Md Azizur Rahman, former executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Md Abdul Quddus, former DMD of Uttara Bank PLC; Md Saiful Alam, PhD, FCMA, Associate Professor, Department of Accounting and Information System, Dhaka University; and Md Raghib Ahsan, FCA, Chartered Accountant.