CEC, 4 other Election Commissioners resigned

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission has resigned.

Kazi Habibul Awal announced their resignations during a press conference held at the EC office on Thursday noon.

Other four Election Commissioners who have also resigned are– former district and sessions judge Rashida Sultana, Brig Gen (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan, and former secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.

On February 27, 2022, former secretary Kazi Habibul Awal took the charge of the Chief Election Commissioner, while four others — former district and sessions judge Rashida Sultana, Brig Gen (Retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan, and former secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman, took the charges as Election Commissioners.

The current commission drew strong criticism from various quarters including BNP and other political parties for holding the lopsided general election on January 7, 2024, which created the way for Awami League to go to power for the fourth consecutive term.