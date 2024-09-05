Five public universities get new VCs

The Secondary and Higher Education Division of Ministry of Education has announced the appointment of new vice-chancellors at five public universities, including Rajshahi University (RU) and Jahangirnagar University (JU).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the universities, appointed them to these posts on Thursday (September 5).

Five separate notifications have been issued on these appointments signed by deputy secretaries of the ministry Md Shahinur Islam and Mst Rokhsana Begum.

Professor of the Department of Physics at Rajshahi University (RU) Saleh Hasan Naqib has been appointed new vice-chancellor of the university.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)’s new vice-chancellor is Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan from the Department of Philosophy.

Professor Md Abdul Latif from the Department of Entomology was named vice-chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU).

Professor Mohammad Mashud from the Department of Mechanical Engineering has been made the new vice-chancellor at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).

Besides, at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU), Professor Muhammad Ismail, a faculty member from Dhaka University’s Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, will take on the role of vice-chancellor.