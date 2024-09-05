Men on sodium valproate told to use contraception

Men taking sodium valproate are being warned to use contraception while on the medicine, because of a “potential small increased risk” of autism and other neurodevelopmental problems for any children conceived.

They should continue to do so – and cannot donate sperm – until three months after they have stopped taking the drug.

Sodium valproate, prescribed under brand names including Epilim, Belvo, Convulex and Depakote, is an effective treatment for epilepsy and bipolar disorder.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which issued the warning, stressed patients must speak to their doctors before making any changes to their medicines.