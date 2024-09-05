Three Chhatra Dal leaders expelled in Sylhet

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled three leaders of Chhatra Dal, a student wing of the party, in Sylhet for breaching party discipline and tarnishing it’s image.

A letter, signed by Joynal Abedin, deputy secretary of Sylhet district Chhatra Dal, issued in this regard on Thursday (September 5). According to letter, the Chhatra Dal leaders have been temporarily removed based on specific evidence brought against them.

The three persons are – Wasim Mia, general secretary of Sylhet Companiganj Upazial No. 3 Telikhal Union unit Chhatra Dal, Union Chhatra Dal leader Kamrul Islam and Juned Ahmed.

Meanwhile, acting president of Sylhet district unit Chhatra Dal Zuber Ahmed Zuber and general secretary Delwar Hossain Dinar took decision of their dismissal at a meeting.