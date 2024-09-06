German official suggests Rwanda scheme using UK facilities

Germany could make use of facilities funded by the UK to process some asylum seekers in Rwanda, the country’s migration agreements commissioner has suggested.

Joachim Stamp, from the Free Democratic Party, which is a junior partner in the governing coalition, suggested accommodation originally intended for people deported from the UK could be utilised by Germany.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has previously expressed scepticism about processing asylum applications abroad and the idea is unlikely to be taken forward.

The new UK government scrapped the Rwanda plan, which originated under the Conservatives and would have seen some asylum seekers sent to the country.

It aimed to deter people from crossing the Channel in small boats to reach the UK.

German ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger drew a distinction between the UK’s now axed plan and discussions in Germany.

“Let’s be clear, there is no plan of the German government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda,” he said.

“The discussion is about processing asylum applications in third countries under international humanitarian law and with support of the United Nations.”

Under the UK’s original plan, asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would not have been allowed to return to the UK.

If their claim was accepted in Rwanda the could be allowed to stay there, and if not they could apply to settle in the country on other grounds or seek asylum in another country.

Like the UK, the German government is under pressure to tackle illegal migration, particularly after the recent success of the far-right, anti-immgiration Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party in state elections.

Speaking to the Table Briefings podcast on Thursday, Mr Stamp suggested a scheme could target people crossing the EU’s eastern borders and be overseen by the UN Refugee Agency, the UNHCR.

He added: “We currently have [no third country] who has come forward, with the exception of Rwanda.”

In November, Mr Scholz promised to examine whether asylum applications could be processed abroad.

But the German chancellor cautioned that there were legal questions over how such a scheme would work.

Asked about Mr Stamp’s remarks, a Downing Street spokesperson said they would not comment on discussions between other nations.

“Policies pursued by other countries are a matter for them. Our position with regard to Rwanda is well known,” they added.

Labour has branded the previous government’s Rwanda scheme an expensive “gimmick” and scrapped it when the party won power.

Conservative shadow home secretary James Cleverly said: “Labour’s first move in government was to scrap the Rwanda plan.

“Now Germany want to use the facilities we built.

“The only people who benefit from Labour’s reckless immigration policies are people smugglers and the EU.”

The plan was stalled by legal challenges and no migrants were deported to Rwanda under the scheme.

However, accommodation for migrants, funded by the UK, had already been built in the capital Kigali, with the manager of one hostel telling the BBC in April it was ready to start housing people.

The UK government has previously said it is looking at whether it can recoup some of the £220m paid to Rwanda as part of the scheme.

However, the Rwandan government has said it is under no obligation to pay back the money.