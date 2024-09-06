The first fusion food

Home to a vibrant fusion of cultures and cuisines born from over 450 years of trading history, Macao offers a culinary experience unlike any other.

In recent years, Macao has emerged as a global gastronomic destination, with an influx of new five-star hotels and has attracted globally renowned chefs including Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay, who have opened celebrated restaurants in the city. This has catapulted Macao’s dining scene to new heights. In 2017, it was named a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, an accolade which recognised the rich diversity of its culinary landscape which spans traditional Macanese street food favourites to Michelin-starred, international fine-dining. In June 2024, Macao hosted the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, where it showcased its distinctive food culture alongside multiple Unesco Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide.

Macao’s culinary diversity is epitomised by Macanese cuisine, a creative blend of African, Indian, South East Asian, Chinese – particularly Cantonese – and Portuguese influences. Recognised by Unesco as the world’s first fusion cuisine, Macanese food speaks to the region’s expansive cultural influences, many of which have been shaped by Macao’s position as a trading entrepot. It does this by harmoniously combining spices, techniques and ingredients from both East and West, like the region’s freshest seafood and far-flung aromatics such as Mediterranean bay leaves and South American chilli peppers.

With Macao’s fast-growing popularity as a dining destination, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in Macanese cuisine, where every dish celebrates a flavourful exchange of cultures.