Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari

The District Administration in Khagrachhari has imposed Section 144 to restore law and order following arson attacks on homes and sporadic gunfire on Friday night.

Section 144 will remain in effect from 2:00pm on Friday until further notice.

Section 144 has been imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar.

The announcement also stated that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the order.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman said that the army, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed, and the situation is calm now.

Besides, a public meeting is scheduled for 4:00pm to help normalise the situation.

Meanwhile, the Rangamati district administration has also imposed Section 144 following violence between Bangali locals and ethnic minority people that killed three.

Section 144 was imposed at 1:00pm on Friday and will remain in effect until further notice, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan said in an order.

Section 144 of the CrPC grants executive magistrates the power to impose restrictions on public assemblies if deemed necessary “in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.”