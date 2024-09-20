Youth arrested for raping school girl in Moulvibazar

Police arrested a youth from his house over raping a school girl at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday night.

The arrested man is Jahangir Miah, 25, a residen of Kamasid village under Mirzapur union in the upazila.

Police said that the victim, age around 14, a ninth-grader of a local school, was raped several times in her room by the accused. She hid the incidents from her family due to the fear of the accused.

Family members found her four-months pregnant after taking her to a hospital as she felt sick. After that she exposed the incidents.

Later, the victim’s father filed a case with Sreemangal Police Station.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station, said, ” We arrested the accused from his house following a rape case with the police station. The accused has been produced before the court.”