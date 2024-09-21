72-hour blockade continues in 3 hill districts

A 72-hour blockade of roads and waterways is underway in three hill districts–Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.

No long-distance vehicles left the districts in the morning as the blockade began on 6AM on Saturday.

Meanwhile, transport workers in Rangamati are observing indefinite strike from Saturday morning, causing immense sufferings of the commuters.

Members of army, BGB alongwith police have been patrolling in the districts since Friday night to strengthen security.

Four people were killed in Rangamati town and Kharachhari’s Dighinala in clashes between Bangalis and indigenous people On Thursday and Friday. Some business shops were also set ablaze.

Protesting the killing and arson attack, indigenous Jumma people called the 72-hour blockade of roads and waterways on Friday.

Police and hospital sources in Khagrachhari identified three of the deceased as Dhananjoy Chakma, 50, Rubel Tripura, 25, and Junan Chakma, 20.

On the other hand, the authorities imposed section 144, which restricts assembly of three or more people, on Khagrachhari and Rangamati towns on Friday.

Following the blockade, road communication of Khagrachhari with Chittagong and Dhaka remained suspended. No tickets were sold at counters in Chittagong city.

Jeep Owners Association president Nirnimesh Dewan said, “No vehicles will run from today. Our vehicles ply in different upazilas and villages. It is closed for blockade.”