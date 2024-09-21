CA leaves for US Sept 23, addresses UNGA Sept 27

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus will depart for New York on September 23 to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he is scheduled to deliver his speech at the high-level General Debate on September 27, reports BSS.

“In his speech, he is expected to highlight the remarkable mass uprising over the past two months in Bangladesh and reaffirm his commitment to establishing a pro-people, welfare-oriented, and public interest-driven state mechanism,” Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Saturday (September 21).

The adviser was speaking at the curtain raiser media briefing on Bangladesh’s participation at the 79th UNGA at the foreign ministry here.

He said the chief adviser’s speech would also feature issues such as Bangladesh’s strong stance in international peacekeeping, climate change, global conflicts, Rohingya crisis, challenges faced by developing nations in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), preventing the illicit flow of resources, and safeguarding migrant rights.

“The chief adviser will stay in New York only for three days, departing for Dhaka on September 27,” he said, adding that the chief adviser will board on commercial flights not a charter flight like the previous head of the governments.

Highlighting the significance of Prof Yunus’s participation, Hossain noted that the Nobel laureate is highly respected globally, and his remarks will carry weight on the international community.

“It is important to note that the interim government of Bangladesh has initiated reforms aimed at building a new Bangladesh and this UNGA session presents a great opportunity to showcase our inclusive, justice-oriented vision to the global community,” he said.

During his stay in New York, he also said the chief adviser is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Nepal.

Besides, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of the European Union, UN Secretary-General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, President of the World Bank, and USAID Administrator will call on Prof Yunus to have bilateral talks.

The foreign adviser emphasized that human rights and government’s reform initiatives will be the central themes in these discussions, with Bangladesh continuing to make commitments on the human rights issues.

“This year’s UNGA is particularly significant for Bangladesh, as it marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations,” he said, adding that Bangladesh will host a high-level reception on September 24 in presence of Prof Yunus marking the milestone.

“We expect delegation leaders from various countries, senior UN officials, head of several international organizations, and possibly some heads of state to attend,” he said.

While asked for names of the head of governments or states likely to attend the Bangladesh reception, the foreign adviser said the confirmed participation is still speculative.

In contrast to previous delegations, which ranged from 100 to over 300 members, this year’s delegation members will be limited to 57, largely comprising security personnel.

“We are committed to avoiding unnecessary expenses, ensuring that only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the chief adviser,” Hossain explained.

In the 73rd and 74th United Nations General Assemblies, Bangladesh’s delegation consisted of 344 and 335 people, respectively. The 75th session was held virtually due to COVID. Despite COVID restrictions, 108 people attended the 76th session, 138 people attended the 77th session, and 146 people attended the 78th session.

“I cannot say why large delegations used to go before; I do not know. But the current government has decided that expenses need to be reduced, and unnecessary spending is not allowed, “said the adviser while responding a question.

He said that Prof. Yunus’s esteemed global reputation has attracted significant attention from prominent international media outlets seeking interviews, along with numerous invitations for bilateral meetings and high-level engagements.

“However, given his brief three-day stay in New York, it will be difficult to accommodate all requests,” he added.

Responding to a question, the foreign adviser said there will be no bilateral meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the schedule of the two leaders is overlapped.

However, Hossain said he will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Responding to another query regarding the meeting agendas with his Indian counterpart, the foreign adviser said he would discuss how Dhaka and New Delhi could maintain a good ‘working relations’ between the two neighbouring nations.

Besides, the foreign adviser said on the sidelines of the UNGA, he will represent Bangladesh at several important meetings, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting, the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meeting, the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) ministerial meeting, and the annual ministerial meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

“Additionally, we are organizing a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis,” Hossain said.

The foreign adviser said Bangladesh views multilateral diplomacy, particularly through the UN, as a key platform for safeguarding its national interests.

“Each of the priority issues on the UN agenda holds great importance for Bangladesh. We are committed to actively participating in all relevant events that align with our national interests,” he added.

The theme of this year’s General Debate is “Leaving no one behind: Acting together for peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”