Must abolish dual governance system in judiciary: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has said the true independence of judges in Bangladesh hinges on the abolition of the long-standing dual governance system within the judiciary.

The joint authority of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Law must be dismantled to facilitate a separate secretariat under the Bangladesh Supreme Court, he told judges of subordinate courts at the Supreme Court premises today.

The chief justice outlined that until this dual governance structure is eliminated, judges would not be able to exercise their duties independently.

He described the establishment of a separate secretariat as the “first necessary step” to ensure the judiciary’s autonomy and integrity.

He noted that a transparent and accountable judiciary is essential for restoring public trust, which has been eroded due to years of interference.

Justice Ahmed highlighted several systemic issues plaguing the judiciary, including a lack of clear policies for the appointment and promotion of judges, severe shortages of judges relative to caseloads, and infrastructural inadequacies.

He called for immediate government action to implement reforms aimed at strengthening the judiciary and restoring faith among the populace.

Moreover, he mentioned the necessity of implementing the full ruling in the Masdar Hossain case, which emphasises the independence of subordinate court judges.

He pointed out that the judiciary’s independence is not only a constitutional requirement but a cornerstone for upholding the rule of law in Bangladesh.

The chief justice expressed commitment to fostering a strong, modern, and efficient judiciary that serves as a bastion of integrity and justice.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and around 2,000 judges from across the country, attended the event.