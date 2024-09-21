Tarique calls for national unity to achieve economic emancipation

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman emphasized the need for national unity to ensure both political and economic freedom during a rally in Sirajganj on Saturday.

He stated that economic emancipation is crucial for fulfilling the people’s expectations, alongside political freedom.

Speaking virtually at the event held at Enayetpur Islamia High School Ground, Tarique said, “Political freedom alone cannot meet the people’s expectations; economic freedom is equally necessary.” He stressed that a united nation could bring both political and economic liberty to its citizens.

The rally was organized by the local BNP unit to honor the martyrs of the democratic movement and recognize their sacrifices. Tarique underscored that unity is essential to secure the rights of the people and emphasized the importance of continuing the fight for voting rights and an accountable government.

“Bangladesh has long sought liberation from autocracy, and though the people have regained some rights, we still have a long journey ahead to secure full voting rights and establish accountable governance,” Tarique remarked.

Tarique also highlighted the BNP’s efforts to connect with rural communities and develop self-reliance across the country, saying, “We must work together to make Bangladesh self-sufficient.”

He also reiterated BNP’s 31-point reform plan, aimed at transforming governance and promoting comprehensive national development. He mentioned that regions like Sirajganj, known for their handloom industries, would receive special attention under a BNP-led government, with plans to support and globalize the sector.

BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and other leaders also addressed the rally, reinforcing the party’s commitment to economic development and democratic reform.