British Airways cancels summer flights from UK airport

British Airways has cancelled all its flights from a UK city airport next summer.

The airline said in a statement it was “suspending our summer 2025 operations from Southampton Airport”.

It did not give a reason behind the decision.

An airport spokesperson said the move was “clearly disappointing”.

Under its subsidiary BA City Flyer, the airline runs flights from the airport to Bergerac, Dublin, Faro, Malaga and Majorca on weekends during the summer.

British Airways said affected customers would be contacted with options, including rebooking on alternative flights – with either British Airways or another airline – or a full refund.

A spokesperson from Southampton Airport said: “Clearly it’s disappointing when any route is removed.

“However, we are in constant dialogue with airlines regarding the introduction of new services and that includes backfilling the routes withdrawn by British Airways.”

It comes almost a year after the airport unveiled its extended runway.

At the time, it said the longer runway was “absolutely critical” to its viability as a regional airport and to handle a wider variety of aircraft.