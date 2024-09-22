Ex-state minister Zahid Faruk arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former state minister for Water Resources Colonel (Retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim from Baridhara in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

RAB media and legal wing director Lt Col Munim Ferdous said the arrestee was handed over to Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Zahid Faruk is accused in several murder cases with different police stations, the official said, adding that Faruk has also been named as an accused in a case filed over the vandalism of a BNP office in Barishal.

Zahid was elected as lawmaker from the Barishal-5 constituency in the lat national elections held on January 7.