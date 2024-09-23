Dr Yunus leaves Dhaka for New York

Don't Miss

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus departed for New York on Monday morning to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A Qatar Airways QR-643 flight, carrying Prof Yunus, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at about 5:05AM.

He will stay in New York for three days and depart for Bangladesh on September 27 after delivering his speech. The chief adviser will lead a 57-member delegation at the general assembly.

This year’s UNGA is particularly significant for Bangladesh, as it marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.

 