Dr Yunus leaves Dhaka for New York

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus departed for New York on Monday morning to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A Qatar Airways QR-643 flight, carrying Prof Yunus, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at about 5:05AM.

He will stay in New York for three days and depart for Bangladesh on September 27 after delivering his speech. The chief adviser will lead a 57-member delegation at the general assembly.

This year’s UNGA is particularly significant for Bangladesh, as it marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s membership in the United Nations.