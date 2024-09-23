Hasina, Rehana sued in garment worker murder case

A case has been filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and 69 others in a case filed over the death of garment worker Md Fazlu, who was killed during mass uprising at Mirpur-14 on August 5.

Suraiya, wife of the deceased, filed a complaint on Monday against with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam.

After a hearing, the magistrate asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report following an investigation.

According to the complainant, Fazlu was shot in front of the police lines at Mirpur-14 at about 10AM on August 5. Later, he was rushed to Max Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, among others, have been made accused in the case.