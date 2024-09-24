Keir Starmer: Prepare for more pylons and prisons

Britain must prepare for more pylons and more prisons to deliver “national renewal”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir used his first conference speech as Prime Minister to tell the British public would have to accept “trade-offs” as he prepared to take on the “massive challenges the Tories ignored”.

Addressing the party faithful in Liverpool, Sir Keir said: “So if we want justice to be served some communities must live close to new prisons.”

He added: “If we want cheaper electricity, we need new pylons over ground otherwise the burden on taxpayers is too much.”

Sir Keir said: “The time is long overdue for politicians to level with you about the trade-offs this country faces. Because if the last few years have shown us anything, it’s that if you bury your head because things are difficult, your country goes backwards.”