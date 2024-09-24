Yunus-Biden meet to reach bilateral ties to new height

The bilateral meeting held between Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus and US President Joseph R Biden Tuesday was a rare opportunity for Bangladesh and a big step to take the relations to a new height.

The meeting was held at the UN headquarters at 11 am (NY time), which was the first meeting of the Bangladesh interim government chief with the US President, BSS reports.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS that a meeting between the head of government of Bangladesh and the US president on the sidelines of the UNGA session was a rare event.

“This meeting will take the existing good relations with the US to a new level. This is good news for us,” he said.

Alam said many issues including economic cooperation, Bangladesh transition to democratic path and the reform commission taken by the internal government were discussed during the meeting.

He said at the moment when Bangladesh is on the way to transition to democracy, the United States has extended its cooperation to build a democratic and an economically prosperous Bangladesh.