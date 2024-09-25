The RSC co-production with Wise Children: The Buddha of Suburbia Barbican Theatre

The RSC and Wise Children’s ‘intoxicating, five-star’ (Times) production of The Buddha of Suburbia transfers to the Barbican from 22 October for a limited 4-week season only.

South London in the late seventies. High unemployment, high inflation, food shortages and strikes. But despite the winter of discontent, 17-year-old Karim’s life is about to explode into glorious technicolour as he navigates a path to enlightenment. Or at the very least, Beckenham.

Director Emma Rice brings her unique and joyful style to Hanif Kureishi’s award-winning 1990 novel, exploring family, friends and relationships.

The full creative team includes; Set Designer: Rachana Jadhav; Costume Designer: Vicki Mortimer; Sound and Video Designer: Simon Baker; Lighting Designer: Jai Morjaria; Composer: Niraj Chag;

Choreographer and Intimacy Co-ordinator: Etta Murfitt; Fight Director: Kev McCurdy; and Casting Director: Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

Captioned, BSL-integrated, Relaxed and Audio Described performances available throughout the run

Book tickets here: https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2024/event/rscwise-children-the-buddha-of-suburbia?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwxsm3BhDrARIsAMtVz6PBfZceYelaz4IduFu5jKLjHYeHnTFSZ4WqLVaPKhv9IDoZP8ipcX0aAkytEALw_wcB