Lazy exercise is still exercise. How to make the most out of your workout by doing the least

There are some people who can’t get enough when it comes to exercise — the ones who are up at the crack of dawn for a jog, who squeeze in a class during their lunch break and prioritize boot camps over brunch on the weekends.

And then there are the rest of us. We know we need to exercise — for at least 150 minutes per week, plus two days of muscle-strengthening activities, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — but we don’t necessarily want to. Or maybe we struggle to find the time (not to mention the energy), get easily bored or feel out of our element (and out of shape) at the gym.

Enter: lazy exercise. Yes, there are ways to incorporate movement and exercise into your life without doing the whole no-pain-no-gain thing, or pushing yourself too far out of your comfort zone. Here’s how.

Focus on getting more steps in

Many people aim to walk 10,000 steps per day. Though you don’t actually have to hit this specific number, you can at least focus on beating your weekly average step count (which your smartphone or fitness tracker can measure). Walking comes with all sorts of health benefits, and it’s a simple way to ensure you’re spending less time sitting around (which is not so great for you).

The good news about people who dread exercise? Walking is pretty low-key and easy to work into your day. If you hate how much time exercise takes in your busy life, try getting in some extra steps while you’re busy doing errands (like, say, at the mall); sneak in some laps while your kids play at the park; walk to the store to grab stuff for dinner instead of taking your car; or take work phone calls while pacing around your office.

Try a micro exercise class

Does a 45-minute class feel like too much of a time commitment? Kira Jones Matousek, founder and CEO of the fitness app Cacti Wellness, tells Yahoo Life that her app features short workout videos — all under 20 minutes — in order for people to build exercises into their life in sustainable ways.

“My big mindset around wellness and working out is that it’s all about consistency and building habits that you can actually stick to,” Matousek says. “If you’re more likely to do 10 minutes of core every day than going just once a week to a really hard workout class, when you are then sore and don’t have the energy to go back … then it becomes a lifestyle.”

Look for apps or YouTube videos that offer shorter workouts that are simple to squeeze in — like when you need a break between Zoom meetings or are waiting for your dinner to cook.

Pair your exercises with something cozy — or fun

TikToker Hope Zuckerbrow introduced the world to “cozy cardio” when she shared her morning routine, which includes waking up early, making herself a fun beverage (like a protein coffee) and then using a walking pad while watching her favorite TV show. Zuckerbrow didn’t even change out of her fuzzy socks in order to get her steps in.

Research says that associating walking with something that makes you feel good (like, say, watching the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules) is an example of pairing — and it can help the habit stick. So, if you can only catch up on your reality TV drama when you’re on the walking pad, that might just be the incentive you need to keep it up.

Work out while you work

If much of your job is answering emails and Slack messages, consider doing it from a treadmill, says Matousek. She says you should walk at a pace where you are putting a little effort in, but can very comfortably keep up a conversation. “Then up the incline a little bit,” she says. Doing so is a “sneaky way to recruit your muscles,” such as your glutes, calves and posterior chain. Since you’re likely focused on sending out emails and communicating with co-workers, you might find that the workout (and work day) flies by.

Indulge in some “exercise snacking”

You don’t need to do a formal workout class in order to benefit from this form of “lazy” exercise. Try what’s called “exercise snacking,” which are short bursts of activity throughout your day. Maybe that means a few rounds of push-ups in between meetings, and then a couple of sets of squats when your day is done.

These exercise snacks can spike your heart rate (important, considering how we do need those 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week) but they’re way easier to fit into your life than a sustained cardio workout.

While you may not feel like you’re getting a full workout in, these snacks add up, breaking up sedentary time and helping you burn calories and build muscle.

Try the “Lazy 45” circuit

Sometimes, you find yourself in the gym with almost no motivation to move your body. David Mason, sports coach and founder of travel fitness website Barbells Abroad, tells Yahoo Life that when he feels that way, he aims for the “Lazy 45,” in which he picks three or four different cardio machines (like the stair climber, elliptical, treadmill or rower) and switches them up every 10 to 15 minutes. “The beauty is if you’re feeling a little sluggish, the time slots are short enough to know each one is almost over as soon as you start,” he explains.

Lie down

Exercise that involves standing up? Don’t bother on extra lazy days. If you want to relax while still working out, why not aim for a mat workout instead?

Maeve McEwen, director of programming and head trainer at Pvolve, tells Yahoo Life that getting closer to the ground can encourage you to connect more with your muscles and overall feel more supported. Plus, McEwen says you can also “use props like the wall, balls, pillows or the ground to help alleviate fatigue and support your form,” she says.

There are a bunch of different workouts that involve lying down, including mat Pilates and stretching. Matousek’s Cacti Wellness has a side lying series, in which participants use resistance bands for leg exercises. “You can put your head in your hand, and it’s not going to make it less of a workout for your lower body,” she notes.