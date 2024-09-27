Mahmudur Rahman returns home after long exile

Mahmudur Rahman, the Daily Amar Desh editor, and a victim of torture and repression during Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, returned to the country on Friday morning after staying over five and a half years in exile.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Turkey on a flight at 9:30am.

Leaders from the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, and the Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad welcomed him at the airport.

Around a thousand people, including students, gathered outside the airport to receive Mahmudur Rahman.

Coming out of the airport, Mahmudur Rahman greeted his supporters while standing in a convertible car, waving his hand.

Addressing the crowd, Mahmudur Rahman said, “Once, the youth of Bangladesh used to consider Che Guevara as a symbol of revolution; now they see Abu Sayeed as their ideal.”

The Amar Desh editor said he fought against the fascist Awami League government in his own way for the past 16 years.

“Political parties like BNP and Jamaat have struggled in their ways, while I have fought along with my ‘Amar Desh’ family. My fight has been an intellectual and cultural battle.”

Mahmudur Rahman said there are many false cases pending against him with courts. “My mother is critically ill. So, I have come to see her. I want to live with my mother several days. I will go to court on Sunday since there is an arrest warrant against me. I may have to go to jail, but you need not to be worried. I will face everything lawfully.”

Zahid Chowdhury, news editor of Amar Desh, said Mahmudur Rahman has returned to the country as his mother is very ill.

Mahmudur Rahman faced the wrath of the Awami League government for publishing various news items. Over 124 cases were filed against him, and in one case, both he and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison.

He also endured police torture under false charges. He was arrested in June 2010 and again in April 2013, during which the government shut down Amar Desh. After his arrest, he was reportedly subjected to frequent torture under remand.

Later, Mahmudur Rahman and his wife were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in a false case.