633 cases filed, Tk 23 lakh fine imposed

A total of 633 traffic cases were filed and around Tk 23 lakh in fine were imposed for violating traffic rules in Dhaka metropolitan area on Friday.

Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a media release on Saturday said the traffic division of DMP conducted the drives against breaching the traffic rules.

Besides, 161 vehicles were dumped and 33 others were towed during the drives. The released mentioned that the drive will remain continued to maintain the traffic order in Dhaka.