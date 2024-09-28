Bangladesh reaches SAFF U-17 final after thrilling win over Pakistan

Bangladesh booked a place in the SAFF U-17 final after a dramatic 8-7 victory over Pakistan in a penalty shootout in the semfinals of the championship in Thimphu on Saturday.

The semifinal between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw during regular time, with tournament rules taking the match directly to penalties.

The penalty shootout was intense, with both sides converting their first five shots, forcing sudden death. After two successful attempts from each team, Bangladesh’s goalkeeper made a crucial save on Pakistan’s eighth shot, and Bangladesh then scored to secure their place in the final.

Bangladesh showed remarkable resilience during the match, coming back after conceding a goal in each half. They leveled the score with two goals in the final 20 minutes, ultimately triumphing in the shootout. Bangladesh will face India in the final, who defeated Nepal 4-2 in the other semifinal.

In the first half, Bangladesh went behind when Shabab Ahmed scored for Pakistan in the 32nd minute from a corner. Despite falling behind, Bangladesh played with control and confidence but couldn’t find a goal before halftime.

In the second half, Bangladesh pushed for an equalizer but conceded a penalty in the 61st minute due to a handball, allowing Abdul Rehman to extend Pakistan’s lead. Shortly afterward, Pakistan nearly added a third, but their shot hit the post.

Trailing by two goals, Bangladesh continued to fight back. Mithu Chowdhury scored from a corner in the 75th minute, giving Bangladesh hope. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, substitute Manik found the equalizer, taking the game to penalties.