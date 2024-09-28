Catch of the day: Seafood recipes you will love

Whether you are craving a zesty shrimp cocktail or a perfectly grilled salmon fillet, the following are some tantalising recipes that celebrate the freshest spoils of the sea. With easy-to-follow instructions and tips for choosing the best ingredients, our recipes make it simple to bring a touch of the coast to your kitchen.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

Ingredients

10 large shrimps, raw, deveined and easy peel, thawed

½ tsp salt

½ of a lemon

8-10 peppercorns

A handful of parsley

1 cup ketchup

2 tbsp horseradish

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp hot sauce, like Tabasco

Method

Fill a large saucepan ¾ full of water. Add salt. Squeeze the juice of lemon into the pot and add the peel and flesh once squeezed. Add peppercorns and parsley. Bring the pot to a rapid boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let it stop boiling. Add the shrimp. Put the lid on the saucepan. Cover the pot. Let it sit for 4-5 minutes, or until shrimps are opaque and pink. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath.

In a large bowl, put 2 cups of ice cubes and fill halfway with cold water. When the shrimps are cooked, drain off the hot liquid and transfer to the ice bath. Let them sit for a few minutes to fully cool. Peel shrimp but leave the tails on. In a small bowl, combine the ketchup, horseradish, pinch of salt, lemon juice and hot sauce. Divide sauce among 4 small bowls or martini glasses. Hang shrimp from the rims. Serve immediately.

CRAB SALAD

Ingredients

1 can crab meat, drained

2 large carrots, cut into pieces

1 beetroot, cut into pieces

1 cucumber, cut into pieces

2 onions, cut into pieces

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup celery minced

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients together gently, stirring until well coated. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

FRIED CALAMARI

Ingredients

½ kg squid

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tsp paprika, smoked or regular

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Method

Place the squid in a bowl with the buttermilk and mix well. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. In another bowl, place flour, corn-starch, paprika, garlic powder and salt, and stir to combine.

Remove each piece of squid from the buttermilk and dredge in the flour. Repeat the process until all pieces are coated. Heat oil in a large deep pan. Place 8-10 pieces of squid in the oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove the squid from the oil and drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with the remaining squid. Sprinkle additional salt over the fried squid if desired, and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.