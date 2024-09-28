Mahmudur Rahman to surrender to lower court Sunday

Mahmudur Rahman, former acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, will surrender to the lower court Sunday.

He was sentenced 7 years imprisonment in his absentia in a case filed on the charge of an attempt for abduction and murder Sajib Wajed Joy, son of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advocate Syed Joynul Abedin Mesbah said that Mahmudur Rahman will surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court as a fugitive and will pray for bail.

Advocate Mesbah said they will also file an appeal before the court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Dhaka, in case the CMM denies his bail considering the limit of his power to grant in a case with 7 years imprisonment.

In that case, the lawyer said, they will also pray for granting division in the jail for Mahmudur Rahman as per jail code, the lawyer added.

Mahmudur Rahman was convicted by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACCM) Asaduzzaman Noor on August 17 last year, reports BSS.

Senior journalist Shafique Rehman, Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskrit Sangtha (JASAS) leaders Mohammadullah, Rizvi Ahmed Sejar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan were also convicted in the same case.

The court handed down the verdict on the basis of false, fabricated and baseless allegation in a farcical trial, advocate Mesbah said.

According to the case details, the accused persons held a meeting at home and abroad for kidnapping and kill Sajib Wajed Joy, the then ICT advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September 2011.

Inspector Fazlur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) filed the case with Paltan thana on August 3, 2015 and submitted charge sheet on February 19, 2018.

A total of 12 people including Sajib Wajed Joy gave their depositions before the court in this connection.

Mahmudur Rahman returned home on Friday last after a long self exile in Turkey.

Once Mahmudur Rahman served as the Chairman of the Board of Investment with the status of state minister and later joined as the acting editor of popular Bangla daily Dainik Amar Desh.

Mahmudur Rahman had gone through intimidation and torture by the state machinery as raised voice against the fascist regime of Sheikh Hasina.