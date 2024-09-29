8 more die of dengue, 1,221 hospitalised in a day

Eight dengue patients died while 1,221 more people hospitalized with the viral fever across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new fatalities, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 158 this year.

The DGHS data said among the deceased, five of them were from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one from Dhaka North City Corporation, one from Barishal division, and one was in Khulna division.

Among the new patients, 267 from out of Dhaka city corporations, 228 people were affected in DSCC, 206 in DNCC and 183 from outside the Chattogram city corporation and 134 in Khulna division.

However, at least 1,090 patients were discharged from hospitals in last 24 hours. The DGHS data mentioned that a total of 29,786 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) comprised of its health department and waste management department conducted special anti-mosquito and cleaning drives in different wards to curb dengue.

A total of 229 workers and 262 cleaners from waste management department participated in larviciding activities in the morning while adulticiding activities in the afternoon.